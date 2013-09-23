 hulika
Pedal MAx PSU

Offline emil_murillo

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
September 23, 2013, 07:16:28 PM
Quote from: juliyeahn on September 23, 2013, 06:48:59 PM
Pa-pm po ng prices and any information that I would need, thank you! Matagal na po kase akong naghahanap ng custom psu and katiwa-tiwala naman po ang gawa niyo! :)


Hi po,

pa-pm na lang po sakin ang pedals ninyo → Brand - Model  (e.g. Boss - SD1)
then i'll send a quotation po with optimal specs, price, size, weight, features, inclusives, estimated due date, our location, pick-up/delivery system, payment system, and our complete contact infos.

or you can fill-up the forms at our website → pedal-max.webs.com/askforquotation.htm

at your service!


► CONTACT INFOS:

WEBSITE: http://pedal-max.webs.com/products.htm
FACEBOOK PAGE: www.facebook.com/pedalmax ◄► pedalmax.psu@facebook.com
EMAIL: pedalmax.psu@gmail.com
ASK FOR QUOTATION:  http://pedl-max.webs.com/askforquotation.htm
Offline emil_murillo

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
December 25, 2013, 05:32:30 PM
♥♥♥ Merry Christmas And A Happy New Year! ♥♥♥

maraming maraming salamat po sa tiwala at pag-suporta sa aking pamilya for the past 7 years.. Pagdamutan niyo po sana ang mga nakayanan ko..


At your service!
-Emil Murillo
Offline markcasq

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
December 25, 2013, 06:04:24 PM
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 25, 2013, 05:32:30 PM
♥♥♥ Merry Christmas And A Happy New Year! ♥♥♥

maraming maraming salamat po sa tiwala at pag-suporta sa aking pamilya for the past 7 years.. Pagdamutan niyo po sana ang mga nakayanan ko..


At your service!
-Emil Murillo

Mabuhay ka!
Offline paquitz

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
December 25, 2013, 08:21:01 PM
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 25, 2013, 05:32:30 PM
♥♥♥ Merry Christmas And A Happy New Year! ♥♥♥

maraming maraming salamat po sa tiwala at pag-suporta sa aking pamilya for the past 7 years.. Pagdamutan niyo po sana ang mga nakayanan ko..


At your service!
-Emil Murillo

Sobrang bait ng taong to. Wala ka masasabi. More power insan. Hehehe
Offline UselessFingers17

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
December 25, 2013, 09:24:05 PM
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 25, 2013, 05:32:30 PM
♥♥♥ Merry Christmas And A Happy New Year! ♥♥♥

maraming maraming salamat po sa tiwala at pag-suporta sa aking pamilya for the past 7 years.. Pagdamutan niyo po sana ang mga nakayanan ko..


At your service!
-Emil Murillo

merry christmas sir emil :)
Offline Taoistguitarist

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
November 27, 2014, 04:46:33 PM
sorry for necrobumping :-) But since i got my old dirt pedal that has special power needs, i need a better built PSU. Email sent as well
Offline emil_murillo

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
December 23, 2015, 11:13:38 AM
Happy Holidays philmusic!

Hulog po kayo ng langit sa pamilya ko.. Salamat po ng lubos!


-Emil Murillo
Offline freemansj

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
December 24, 2015, 08:02:02 AM
Quote from: emil_murillo on December 23, 2015, 11:13:38 AM
Happy Holidays philmusic!

Hulog po kayo ng langit sa pamilya ko.. Salamat po ng lubos!


-Emil Murillo

Merry Christmas to you and the whole family, sir Emil! 

Pete
Offline emil_murillo

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
December 24, 2015, 03:51:22 PM
Quote from: freemansj on December 24, 2015, 08:02:02 AM
Merry Christmas to you and the whole family, sir Emil! 

Pete

thanks bro.. to you and your family din bro!
Offline Zacchary_amadeus

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
December 31, 2015, 05:35:13 PM
Got my pedalmax ped1a power supply last june 2015 space saving talaga to sa pedal board hehe thanks sir emil!!
\"Why worry if you can pray\"

Offline emil_murillo

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
December 31, 2015, 11:58:51 PM
Quote from: Zacchary_amadeus on December 31, 2015, 05:35:13 PM
Got my pedalmax ped1a power supply last june 2015 space saving talaga to sa pedal board hehe thanks sir emil!!

Happy New Year!
Offline emil_murillo

Re: Pedal MAx PSU
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 03:37:22 PM »


Circa 2009.. just before ondoy & the birth of pedalmax facebook page back at the shop where it all sarted.. it's more than a #workshop it's more than just an #experience it's a #lifechanging "Wishing you all a VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS" GOD BLESS Ü ALL.. #throwback #throwbackthursday @ochoeight8 @b_u_w_i @francocreyes @quesoofficial @francomusicph @parokyaniedgar @pedalmaxpsuph #pedalmax #pedalmaxpsu #pedalmaxpsuph #powersupply #powersupplyunit #psu #proudlypinoy #definitelypinoy




Psalm 118:24
This is the day the LORD has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.



God bless Ü
