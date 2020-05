Jeremy Kyle has confronted a surgery obsessed mother who allowed her 18-year-old daughter to sleep with the 'sugar daddy' who paid for their cosmetic surgeries, branding it 'disgusting'.The presenter slammed Georgina Clarke, 41, for allowing her daughter Kayla Morris, now 23, to dance for and have sex with the men paying for their cosmetic surgeries.Kyle slammed the mother of four, questioning: 'What sort of mother allows her 18-year-old daughter to actually dance and sleep with older men in return for cosmetic procedures?'