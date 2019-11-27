 hulika
LF: Ibanez RGA72QM or RGR321EX Electric Guitar

LF: Ibanez RGA72QM or RGR321EX Electric Guitar
November 27, 2019, 11:14:05 AM
Looking for any one of the following Ibanez Electric Guitar models below:

RGR321EX
RGA72QM

Will not accept other guitar brands. Ibanez ONLY!
PASS ako sa GRG/GIO, Prestige, and Premium models.
Cash-ready of 15-16k. These models are discontinued as they were produced around 2010-2012 pa so pass din ako pag mas mataas pa sa offer mo ang price range ko.
Must be near-brand new condition. Hindi nilaspag. Hairline scratches and unnoticeable rust can be accepted.
Halfway meetups preferred if youre from the North (farthest I can meet you and pick up the guitar is in MRT Cubao area).
Can transact with you during weekends lang after the lockdown.

Text/Call me for offers at 09278646470 or PM me here.

Thanks!
Re: LF: Ibanez 7 String Electric Guitar
December 16, 2019, 10:19:02 PM
Re: LF: Ibanez RGA72QM or RGR321EX Electric Guitar
Yesterday at 07:12:47 PM
UP!
