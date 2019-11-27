Looking for any one of the following Ibanez Electric Guitar models below:
RGR321EX
RGA72QM
Will not accept other guitar brands. Ibanez ONLY!
PASS ako sa GRG/GIO, Prestige, and Premium models.
Cash-ready of 15-16k. These models are discontinued as they were produced around 2010-2012 pa so pass din ako pag mas mataas pa sa offer mo ang price range ko.
Must be near-brand new condition. Hindi nilaspag. Hairline scratches and unnoticeable rust can be accepted.
Halfway meetups preferred if youre from the North (farthest I can meet you and pick up the guitar is in MRT Cubao area).
Can transact with you during weekends lang after the lockdown.
Text/Call me for offers at 09278646470 or PM me here.
Thanks!