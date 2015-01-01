We're a supposedly 5 piece band currently looking for a drummer who can play metal songs po. Preferably Laguna area para madali magkita kita at mag jam.



Tugtugan is mostly metal. Use of double kicks is great pero hindi po requirement as we will adjust the arrangement based sa kung ano meron. Mahalaga mabigat tugtugan. We do cover songs of all kinds, pero in metal form mostly. Mapa tagalog, english, japanese, korean o kahit russian pa yan hehe.



To give an idea how we'll sound like, please check out Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Crossfaith, Frogleap Studios yan. Mga ganyan.