Fender Starcaster Sunburst Electric GuitarSemi hollow body with maple neckPRICE: P 41,000List of upgrades:1. 4pcs Knobs2. Locking tuners3. Tusq XL black nut4. Tusq XL black string tree5. Strap Lock6. New chrome pickup ring screws7. Knob pointers8. Elixir optiweb 10s*professional setup and fret level by Guitar HarbourYou can add P4,000 for the package which includes:1. Fender Starcaster2. Epiphone Hardcase3. Daddario leather strap 2.5"4. Dunlop Ultex picks 3pcs.*professional setup and fret level by Guitar HarbourFor pictures, see the link belowYou can contact me:09954686126Meetups:Espana, Altura or Munoz(weekdays) after ECQ