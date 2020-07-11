"di box"

instrument impedance level to line impedance level

xlr out

ugly hum-like noise

► "so you have signal in lug 2 freely heard and signal in lug 3 shorted to the ground (it's like the one you hear when you test the amp while your guitar cable plugged in and the other plug being tapped by your thumb)".. so imagine hearing a signal (lug 2) and hearing a noise (lug 3) all at once..

nakita ko itong post niyo sir a week ago.. i remembered you said you have a.. ito sana yun babalikan kong topic to reply to after i finished all my priorities.. but just the same please allow me..as far as i can see there are 2 possible way to plugged into a pa system in a gig..1)→ most acoustic guitar naman have preamp and eq naman na with tune pa nga.. and most guitar amps have reverb & preamp (volume) with tone control (1-band to 3-band) like 1-knob treble-bass, 2-knob treble & bass, 3 knob treble, mid, bass.. sometimes aside from the preamp tone control guitar amp may also have sliding eq control.. case in point → mesa boggie mark series, carvin amps, etc2)→ but you will also need ato convert your instrument impedance level to line impedance level.. so aside from mentioning repeated or redundant pedal this i believe is what you need.. most di box pedals also have preamp in it too.. case in point → fishman sura spectrum di.. not only it has preamp and a 3-band tone control but a compressor and a tuner with anti-feedback features as well..→ not to use the xlr out of fishman aura or any di box to guitar IN of any amp.. you'll get an ugly hum-like noise because most xlr to ts cable have the other signal shorted to the ground ► "so you have signal in lug 2 freely heard and signal in lug 3 shorted to the ground (it's like the one you hear when you test the amp while your guitar cable plugged in and the other plug being tapped by your thumb)".. so imagine hearing a signal (lug 2) and hearing a noise (lug 3) all at once..∴ Therefore, understanding impedance matching is a must and will always do us good which i believe you already know and it will not hurt a little reminder just incase the issue present itself along the way