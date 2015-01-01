I am a 36 yr old guitarist and am looking for Guitarist to Jam/Play with.



I have a wide range of musical preference (Rock, Thrash/Power Metal, Prog, Blues, and even Pop)



I am from QC but I currently reside in Mandaluyong (near Shaw) Let me know if you're interested. maybe we can have a conversation, trade some ideas, some guitar licks, or maybe form a band.



I listed bands that are currently in my playlist for the sake of sharing.



ACDC

Aerosmith

Andy Timmons

Animals As Leaders

Annihilator

Anthrax

Aristocrats

Audioslave

Beach Boys

Beatles

Black Sabbath

Bon Jovi

Buckethead

Caligula's Horse

Carlos Santana

Chris Cornell

Deep Purple

Dio

Dir en Grey

Dixie Dregs

Dokken

Dragonforce

Dream Theater

Eagles

Elephant Gym

Elton John

Eraserheads

Eric Clapton

Extreme

Fates Warning

Frank Marino - Mahogany Rush

Fuseboxx

Gary Moore

Greenday

Greyhoundz

Guns n' Roses

Guthrie Govan

Haken

Infectious Grooves

Iron Maiden

Jason Becker

Jimi Hendrix (Experience)

Joe Satriani

John Mayer

John Petrucci

Juan de la Cruz

Judas Priest

Kamelot

Kansas

Kiko Loureiro

KISS

L'arc en ciel

Lamb of God

Led Zepelin

Linkin Park

Liquid Tension Experiment

LIving Color

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Marty Friedman

Megadeth

Meshuggah

Metallica

Michael Schenker Fest

Motorhead

Mr. Big

Mudvayne

Muse

Neil Zaza

Night Wish

Ningen Isu

Ozzy Osbourne

Pantera

Paul Gilbert

Pearl Jam

A Perfect Circle

Pink Floyd

Polyphia

Porcupine Tree

Queen

Queensryche

Racer X

Rage Against The Machine

Rainbow

Rush

Scorpions

Sepultura

Shadow Gallery

Silverchair

Skidrow

Slapshock

Slayer

Smashing Pumpkins

Sons Of Apollo

Soundgarden

Steve Vai

Symphony X

System of a Down

Tears for Fears

Temple of the Dog

TesseracT

Tool

U2

UFO

Van Halen

Weezer

Whitesnake

Winery Dogs

X Japan

Yngwie Malmsteen