I am a 36 yr old guitarist and am looking for Guitarist to Jam/Play with.
I have a wide range of musical preference (Rock, Thrash/Power Metal, Prog, Blues, and even Pop)
I am from QC but I currently reside in Mandaluyong (near Shaw) Let me know if you're interested. maybe we can have a conversation, trade some ideas, some guitar licks, or maybe form a band.
I listed bands that are currently in my playlist for the sake of sharing.
ACDC
Aerosmith
Andy Timmons
Animals As Leaders
Annihilator
Anthrax
Aristocrats
Audioslave
Beach Boys
Beatles
Black Sabbath
Bon Jovi
Buckethead
Caligula's Horse
Carlos Santana
Chris Cornell
Deep Purple
Dio
Dir en Grey
Dixie Dregs
Dokken
Dragonforce
Dream Theater
Eagles
Elephant Gym
Elton John
Eraserheads
Eric Clapton
Extreme
Fates Warning
Frank Marino - Mahogany Rush
Fuseboxx
Gary Moore
Greenday
Greyhoundz
Guns n' Roses
Guthrie Govan
Haken
Infectious Grooves
Iron Maiden
Jason Becker
Jimi Hendrix (Experience)
Joe Satriani
John Mayer
John Petrucci
Juan de la Cruz
Judas Priest
Kamelot
Kansas
Kiko Loureiro
KISS
L'arc en ciel
Lamb of God
Led Zepelin
Linkin Park
Liquid Tension Experiment
LIving Color
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Marty Friedman
Megadeth
Meshuggah
Metallica
Michael Schenker Fest
Motorhead
Mr. Big
Mudvayne
Muse
Neil Zaza
Night Wish
Ningen Isu
Ozzy Osbourne
Pantera
Paul Gilbert
Pearl Jam
A Perfect Circle
Pink Floyd
Polyphia
Porcupine Tree
Queen
Queensryche
Racer X
Rage Against The Machine
Rainbow
Rush
Scorpions
Sepultura
Shadow Gallery
Silverchair
Skidrow
Slapshock
Slayer
Smashing Pumpkins
Sons Of Apollo
Soundgarden
Steve Vai
Symphony X
System of a Down
Tears for Fears
Temple of the Dog
TesseracT
Tool
U2
UFO
Van Halen
Weezer
Whitesnake
Winery Dogs
X Japan
Yngwie Malmsteen