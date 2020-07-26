If you are into either those bands, Jazz or kahit similar bands like them hit me up, I'm a guitarist who knows his theory and an aspiring music producer with loves for the synths too. Balak ko kasi ihalo sounds ng guitar and synths



Hit me up wala pang plano but we can make our time productive during these times right?

Kahit wala munang recording basta we share ideas and share the music taste and balak natin i recreate yung mga tunog nila

then

Gawa tayo ng mga sample riffs and lines na kahit sobrang random, G parin!, much of our ideas will come from randomness diba.



Hoping to jam with you people

