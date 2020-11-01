FOR SALE FOR P57.5KTV - P65KCurrent SRP - P87,999Item is in very good condition. Comes with its Original Taylor Hardcase and eye candies.Equipped with Elixir Nanoweb 11s. Produces an incredible tone and sustain, as expected from a Taylor. ES2 pickup perfectly working, as checked.Personal Sound Demo:Plucking -Strumming -RFS: Just pure practicality downsizing. The thing is that I recently acquired a Yamaha SLG200S; which, although cheaper, efficiently and comfortably fits my recording needs.Honestly, I do find this particular Taylor quite heavy to hold and carry; which, actually, kinda triggers scoliosis pain whenever I record.Since I won't be using it that much anymore (yet it's the most expensive guitar I own, lmao); it's just wise to let it go and have someone enjoy its beauty, right?No lowballers, please.No "try lang" offers, please.FIXED PRICE. QUICK SALE. BUT NOT RUSH.===Background Check:I am the 2nd owner of the guitar, got it last October. It was originally purchased in USA wayback September 2017. Nevertheless, it's in a slightly used condition when I got it, still equipped with stock/factory strings.Yup, its first re-string was initiated by me, hehe.First re-string and 'basic' setup done by Guitar Harbour in October 2020.There are minor imperfections on the guitar, given its finish. There is also a small lining on the binding. But then, I could confidently assure that it's not really easy to notice. It does depend on where you focus your eyes on, hehe.Anyway, I have provided detailed photos for your judgement, appreciation, and peace of mind. Also, given its price, you could confidently bring it to your trusted luthier, if you'd still want to, after careful checking.My location is Hagonoy, Bulacan but I can accommodate meet-ups around nearby cities for sure buyers. Can also do Lalamove, LBC, and J&T shipping (fee c/o buyer, ofc). Payment shall be made via BPI bank transfer/deposit.If you have read up to this sentence, allow me to thank you for reading the entire description. As we all know... most buyers don't!If you still have questions, please feel free to message me. Thanks!