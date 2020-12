Jackson Misha Mansoor HT6 pro gun metal gray

9.5/10 cosmetics, no issues.

10/10 function



With fully paded migig bag

Newly setup with low action

Loaded with Ernieball coated strings

With free gauge 11 ernieball strings



Price: 35,000 negotiable



Contact no: 09989719866



Pm for pics. Mobile access doesn't have an option to post pics