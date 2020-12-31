Microsoft will end support for Adobe Flash Player on December 31, 2020, along with Adobe and their other industry partners. This means that starting January 2021, customers will no longer receive security updates for support for Adobe Flash Player. Microsoft will also take steps to remove Flash from the Windows operating system. More information can be found here.Here's what you can expect for each Microsoft browser:Flash is currently disabled by default in the new Microsoft Edge. However, users may re-enable it on a site-by-site basis through December of 2020.In January 2021, Flash will be fully removed from the new Microsoft Edge. The schedule of changes is available here.Flash will not be disabled by default from the legacy version of Microsoft Edge (built on EdgeHTML) or Internet Explorer 11 prior to its removal in December of 2020.To learn more about the end of support for Adobe Flash Player in the legacy version of Microsoft Edge and IE 11, please go here.For enterprises seeking assistance with moving away from Adobe Flash Player, or needing continued support for line of business applications that may be dependent on it after 2020, Adobe is providing some support options.