FSO: Yamaha SLG100S Silent Guitar (Steel)

Online rosenhil_

FSO: Yamaha SLG100S Silent Guitar (Steel)
« on: Yesterday at 09:16:59 PM »
Selling for P22,500 only.
Bulacan Area

In very good condition. Perfectly working, properly set up and intonated.

Comes with its original gig bag. No adaptor but will throw in a Duracell 9V battery. Free set of D' Addario EXP strings as well.

Guitar is pre-loved but well-maintained. Got this through a swap plus cash transaction for my former SLG200S yesterday, December 31, 2020.

To be honest, am pretty satisfied with it. Despite downgrade from my previous SLG200S, I must say it already fits my recording needs.

Posting this for sale as I'll be needing cash for other upgrades/investments. Extra guitar as well.

Strictly for sale. No trade offers, please.








