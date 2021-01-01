Selling for P22,500 only.
Bulacan Area
In very good condition. Perfectly working, properly set up and intonated.
Comes with its original gig bag. No adaptor but will throw in a Duracell 9V battery. Free set of D' Addario EXP strings as well.
Guitar is pre-loved but well-maintained. Got this through a swap plus cash transaction for my former SLG200S yesterday, December 31, 2020.
To be honest, am pretty satisfied with it. Despite downgrade from my previous SLG200S, I must say it already fits my recording needs.
Posting this for sale as I'll be needing cash for other upgrades/investments. Extra guitar as well.
Strictly for sale. No trade offers, please.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk