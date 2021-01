Pics: https://carousell.com/p/1052217620 Price: 17kREAD:UPGRADES:Ratio TunersGotoh String TreeGraphtech nutGraptech String SaversLuminous Dotted Inlays from Guitar SalonWilkinson Zebra Pick ups SetPush Push PotentiometerSwitchcraft Gold InputAlpha 3 way switchTreble bleed orange dropCTS PotentiometerAWG cloth wiresinstalled & Set up by Gandhi Site 1✔️Fret Levelled to Jumbo Frets ✔️Shielded ✔️with Coil Split (push push) ✔️No Issues, No Hum, very stable tuning ✔️still includes box, cable, strap ✔️RFS: Need funds for PC buildTrade Value : 20kFairview QC Area, PMSome 🎸 Sound Demos:Txt 09273115333 for faster transaction.