 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FS/FT: JCRAFT LTX1 UPGRADED 20K TRADE VALUE  (Read 42 times)

Online nicholetivoli14

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
FS/FT: JCRAFT LTX1 UPGRADED 20K TRADE VALUE
« on: Today at 11:06:49 AM »
Pics: https://carousell.com/p/1052217620
Price: 17k

READ:
UPGRADES:
Ratio Tuners
Gotoh String Tree
Graphtech nut
Graptech String Savers
Luminous Dotted Inlays from Guitar Salon
Wilkinson  Zebra Pick ups  Set
Push Push Potentiometer
Switchcraft Gold Input
Alpha 3 way switch
Treble bleed orange drop
CTS Potentiometer
AWG cloth wires

installed & Set up by Gandhi Site 1✔️
Fret Levelled to Jumbo Frets ✔️
Shielded ✔️
with Coil Split (push push) ✔️
No Issues, No Hum, very stable tuning ✔️
still includes box, cable, strap ✔️

RFS: Need funds for PC build
Trade Value : 20k
Fairview QC Area, PM

Some 🎸 Sound Demos:

Txt 09273115333 for faster transaction.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:13 PM by nicholetivoli14 »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 