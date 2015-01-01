Pics: https://carousell.com/p/1052217620
Price: 17k
READ:
UPGRADES:
Ratio Tuners
Gotoh String Tree
Graphtech nut
Graptech String Savers
Luminous Dotted Inlays from Guitar Salon
Wilkinson Zebra Pick ups Set
Push Push Potentiometer
Switchcraft Gold Input
Alpha 3 way switch
Treble bleed orange drop
CTS Potentiometer
AWG cloth wires
installed & Set up by Gandhi Site 1✔️
Fret Levelled to Jumbo Frets ✔️
Shielded ✔️
with Coil Split (push push) ✔️
No Issues, No Hum, very stable tuning ✔️
still includes box, cable, strap ✔️
RFS: Need funds for PC build
Trade Value : 20k
Fairview QC Area, PM
Some 🎸 Sound Demos:
Txt 09273115333 for faster transaction.