Meetup/Location: BGC, TAGUIG SM Aura or Marketmarket onlyELIOTH REVOLUTION S305 mic(Japan market)Actual Demo:Elioth Japan demo:Solid Basswood body with semi-flamed maple neckSnyder Max Pick-up Set with Bridge Humbucker split coil switchWilkinson Bridge with term barD'Addario 10s Equipped (bnew)Newly Setup and IntonatedNo issues/ Fully functional (Almost new)Function 10/10Cosmetic 9.5With softcaseNo to lowballersFor Sale: 9,500 (Available on hand/Negotiable)Trade: 11k value