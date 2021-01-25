This futuristic guitar allows you to SWAP PICKUPS in an INSTANT (patented).Comes with its original guitar case and TWO PICKUP SETS: P90 single coil duo and humbucker duo.Brand new price: $1699 + international shipping fee + import taxesSelling Price: P80KFirst owner. Delivered straight from Switzerland. Got it with a slight discount, given marketing arrangement, that's why I am selling it at a low price. SRP alone is P85K after conversion. I paid $200 for the shipping and insurance. Customs tax is 12% of the total value of the item being imported.Paid in November 2020, shipped in December 2020, and received on January 22, 2021.Like new. Still on its stock strings and default configuration. Slightly used at home.RFS: Testing waters. Impulsive purchase. I intend to upgrade my acoustic guitar instead. I am really an acoustic player, just tried to explore.Straight swap: Taylor 412ce and up, Godin Multiac Steel Concert, or Gibson L-00 Acoustic of the same value.I am also open for swap, plus cash, transaction to any of the ff. lower valued items:- Fender Strat / Tele + cash- Ibanez / Gretsch hollow body + cash- PRS + cash- Taylor GS Mini e-Koa + cash- Breedlove Atlas Concert + cashIf you have any other guitar/item that you'd like to offer, please feel free to message me.Trade value is P90K.Preferrably around Bulacan but I can do meet ups around Metro Manila and Pampanga for sure buyers.Can also handle shipping transaction: payment to be settled via BPI bank transfer or GCASH.For other queries, please feel free to message me. Thanks!===Review (by Guitar.com):Demo:Specs:- Solid lightwood basswood body- Proprietary pickup swapping system- Open-back pickup cavities- Modern C neck profile- 10" radius- Quartersawn maple neck- Laurel fingerboard- 24 Medium Jumbo Stainless steel frets- Graphite Nut- 3-way toggle, 1 volume, 1 toneSent from my iPhone using Tapatalk