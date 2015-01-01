 hulika
FS/FT: Gretsch G5420T Hollow Body

rrmode1

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
FS/FT: Gretsch G5420T Hollow Body
Yesterday at 09:55:08 AM
Hi!

I'm selling my Gretsch G5420t for P40,000 *REPRICED TO 36K*. Still very negotiable since idk how much these go for sa used market. Last I checked ay around P60,000 ang brand new nya sa JB, pero I saw one selling for as much as 80k on Shopee. Yikes.

Issue: I removed the pickguard (check photos) kase loose na yung thread nung screws when I got them and it was bent in all the wrong places din. You could buy a brand new one on Amazon if you want. 

For trades, you can offer me a cheaper semi-hollow + cash. or a gaming pc. 😀

Meet-ups at Malakas St., Brgy. Pinyahan, QC.

Pictures available via:

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/169126327981558/
Last Edit: Today at 05:41:32 PM by rrmode1
rrmode1

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Re: FS/FT: Gretsch G5420T Hollow Body
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:41:00 PM
Repriced to 36k!
