Hi!I'm selling my Gretsch G5420t for P40,000 *REPRICED TO 36K*. Still very negotiable since idk how much these go for sa used market. Last I checked ay around P60,000 ang brand new nya sa JB, pero I saw one selling for as much as 80k on Shopee. Yikes.Issue: I removed the pickguard (check photos) kase loose na yung thread nung screws when I got them and it was bent in all the wrong places din. You could buy a brand new one on Amazon if you want.For trades, you can offer me a cheaper semi-hollow + cash. or a gaming pc. 😀Meet-ups at Malakas St., Brgy. Pinyahan, QC.Pictures available via: