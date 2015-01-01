FOR SALE or TRADE:



ESP LTD EC-407

7-string Guitar

Not locally bought



Quick Specs:

Drop G tuning

Equipped with EMG 81-7 & 707 Active Pick-ups

Set-neck



Stock volume knobs ang kasama, papalitan ko kapag may kukuha an



May battlescars, used na po ito 🙂



Aged white na yung bindings nya sa body, which I like.





Selling for 35,000pesos



RFS: need funds.



Trade sa lower model guitar plus cash, shoot your offer.

38K trade value





Additional 3,000pesos for the ESP heavily padded gigbag.





You can test the item at my place in Tanay, Rizal.



Message me on Facebook for photos: Beethhoven Mendez