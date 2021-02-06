Selling for P35K.Purchased at JB Music last August 2020 for P46,950.All-stock and in mint condition. Low action, newly equipped with D Addario XL 9's.With minor signs of usage such as hairline scratches on the pickguard and slightly faded screws. Also, I just lost the switch tip (which one can easily purchase online @ P100).Nevertheless, it's at a very presentable state as the photos suggest.Got this from a swap transaction today, February 6, 2021, from its first owner.RFS: The original owner swapped TWO guitars for my Fender American Tele. Really have no intentions in keeping both. Unfortunately for this Jaguar, I prefer the other guitar, given its more traditional body type (and its color is a lot cuter haha!). On a serious note, I don't think I can be used to this body shape as I mainly play acoustic guitar.Guitar w/ trem bar only. Kindly bring your own gig bag upon meet up.Bulacan AreaSent from my iPhone using Tapatalk