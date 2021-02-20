For trade to same or higher valued acoustic guitar, preferrably concert, GA, or OM shaped. Taylor brand is preferred but am widely open to other brands. Willing to add cash in case your item has a higher value.
Pwede rin swap to lower valued Fender stratocaster or telecaster (MIM or CIJ) plus cash. I prefer maple fretboard sana pero oks lang if not. Will also consider other brands and shapes, such as Les Pauls and Hollowbodies.
Trade value is P70K.
If you intend to purchase instead, you may PM me. Let's see if we can work on the selling price.
Made in Corona, California, USA.
2019 to early 2020 model.
All stock, comes with a Fender gig bag.
Brand new price: P79,950
Recently acquired from its first owner. Originally purchased last year. In good condition. Plastic on pickguard still intact. May just need some TLC/cleaning from your trusted luthier, given its finish.
You can see how beautiful it is through the attached photos. Very presentable and perfectly working.
RFS: Change of plans. Focusing once again on the acoustic.
https://www.yupangco.com/product/850/guitars/electric-guitars/fender-american-performer-telecaster-rosewood
SPECIFICATIONS
Body Material - Alder
Body Finish - Gloss
Body Shape - Telecaster
Neck Material - Maple
Neck Finish - Satin Urethane
Neck Shape - Modern "C"
Scale Length - 25.5" (648 mm)
Fingerboard Material - Maple
Fingerboard Radius - 9.5" (241 mm)
Number of Frets - 22
Fret Size - Jumbo
Nut Material - Synthetic Bone
Nut Width - 1.650" (42 mm)
Position Inlays - Black Dots
Truss Rod - Standard
Truss Rod Nut - 1/8" American Series
Bridge - 3-Saddle Strings-Thru-Body Tele Bridge
Hardware Finish - Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Machines - Fender ClassicGear
Pickguard - 1-Ply Black
Control Knobs - Knurled Flat-Top
Switch Tip - Barrel Style
Neck Plate - 4-Bolt
