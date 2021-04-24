SOLD!!!This is your chance to get a Fender at a price of a Squier.Selling for P23,500, fixed.Comes with a CNB hardcase.Explore limitless possibilities with its 5-way switch pickup selector, complemented by a coil tap.The guitar is in a very presentable state. Newly maintained and set up by a trusted luthier. Jack recently replaced. Strap buttons upgraded to Musiclily straplocks.Honest issues? The hardcase has some wear and tear; but, surely, perfectly does its job. Meanwhile, the guitar has a small dent on its lower bout, near the output jack. One can also see some minor scratches, especially on the pickguard, and some oxidation on the knobs, which are pretty normal as you enjoy the guitar through time. Also, when you turn the pots, both tone and volume, a portion is kinda rusty. Apart from those, itms really in a good shape, as the detailed photos suggest.Btw, one might question the CIC badge. Note that the entire Fender Modern Player series was Crafted in China. But... it's a 100% original Fender. NOT Squier. Also, there were lots of reviews stating that it even plays better than some of those MIM's out there. *winks*RFS: Got this from a 2:1 online swap transaction for my Jag. Extra guitar. Also, I've been eyeing a specific item lately. I will definitely pull the trigger in case this gets sold.No trades for now. Price is fixed as well. Come on, it's already priced like a Squier!Please don't haggle anymore. Not in a rush anyway. Fortunately, GAS is more tolerable than usual! (Thank God)Bulacan Area but can do J&T or Lalamove shipping at buyer's expense. Payment first to be settled via BPI bank transfer or GCASH.SPECS:- Pine Body- C profile maple neck- 9.5" Radius fingerboard- 22 jumbo frets- Chrome-Dome control knobs- Modern Player Pickups (Coil tap Bridge Humbucker, Strat Middle and Tele Neck)- 5 Way Switching plus coil tap (Bridge, Bridge and Middle, Middle, Middle and Neck, Neck)- String through body bridgeSent from my iPhone using Tapatalkz