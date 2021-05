For sale only!Ibanez Talman - P13,500Comes with padded FE620 Fender Deluxe GigbagSparkle Blue colorwayPainted the pickguard in black glossLocking tunersSlight oxidation on the hardwarePhotos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Mrmi2U0bSH1DwXKTafNDQRe9rg0Z0NtD?usp=sharing RFS: Need cashMeetups: SM SucatShipping can be arranged but buyer will shoulder the shipping fee.Contact: 09190098232