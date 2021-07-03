Was originally purchased in Perfect Pitch in November 2020 for P100K.Selling for P75K, negotiable. Also open for trade to lower valued gear + cash. TV at P85K.Handmade in Canada, USA.This guitar produces amazing acoustic sound through its dual source pickup with feedback control and four-way mic imaging system (Neumann U87, DPA 4011, Soundelux E47, and Schoeps CMC64G). Noteworthy as well is that it has the best neck I ever held!I am the second owner of the guitar but I used it only for a couple of times. Recorded only one cover using it. The original owner was also not able to maximize it, given the lack of gigs during pandemic.It is slightly used and truly, in excellent condition. It's even newly equipped with Elixir Nanoweb 11s. It has very minor signs of usage i.e. barely visible hairline scratches due to gloss finish, a little dent near the strap button, and some on top of the headstock.Despite these, one could easily agree that it is at a very presentable state, overall. I can send detailed photos for your peace of mind. Feel free to PM!Personal Demo:The guitar comes with an original Godin padded gig bag. Will also throw in a 9V battery that is rechargeable via USB.RFS: Funding for something. This is only an extra gear and I am leaning towards electric guitars at the moment.SPECIFICATIONSBody: Two-Chambered MahoganyNeck: MahoganyFingerboard: RichliteScale Length: 25.5" (647.7 mm)Nut Width: 1.72" (43.688 mm)Color: SunburstFinish: High GlossCase: Gig BagSeries: MultiacTop: Solid Spruce TopFingerboard: Radius 16" (406.4 mm)Nut Type: GraphtechFrets: 22Machine Head Ratio: 15:1Bridge and tailpiece: Richlite Bridge EletronicsControls: Dual Source Pre-Amp with Feedback ControlSent from my iPhone using Tapatalk