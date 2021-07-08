 hulika
FS/FT: FGN FUJIGEN J. CLASSIC STRAT

FS/FT: FGN FUJIGEN J. CLASSIC STRAT
July 08, 2021, 10:27:03 PM
FGN Fujigen J. Classic Strat. (Rare)
P30,000.00
Made in Japan.
Versatile for every genre
(cleans, crunch & high gain/shred)

Sound check:

W/ elixir strings,
already set up (floating trem),
stable & no buzz.
Super Mint. Complete with tools, tremolo, hang tags, Certificate and FGN Gigbag.

Rfs: Busy & Need cash pero offer lang pwede mag add.
Trade value higher than selling price
(Pref. Fx + cash or Amp + cash or guitar + cash or 2nd hand Prestige) / AZ premium (add me)

Fairview QC Area,
Buyer's shoulder fee if shipping.

PICS: https://www.facebook.com/groups/530629063967498/permalink/1520704704959924/?sale_post_id=1520704704959924
« Last Edit: July 08, 2021, 10:41:41 PM by nicholetivoli14 »
