FGN Fujigen J. Classic Tele. (Rare)
P38,999
Made in Japan.
Upgraded Neck & Bridge Pick ups
to Bare Knuckle Brute Force.
Versatile for every genre
(cleans, crunch & high gain/shred)
W/ elixir strings, already set up,
shielded,, stable & no buzz.
Super Mint. Complete with tools
and FGN Gigbag.
PICS: https://www.facebook.com/groups/774397126048445/permalink/1960832997404846/?sale_post_id=1960832997404846
Sound check:
Rfs: Busy & Need cash pero offer lang pwede mag add.
(Pref. Fx + cash or Amp + cash or guitar + cash or 2nd hand Prestige) / AZ premium (add me)
Fairview QC Area,
Buyer's shoulder fee if shipping.