Made in USA from parts handcrafted in Canada.Nicely set up, plays like a dream.Such a great guitar in good condition.Selling for P27,000.Priced to sell. Model is currently being sold in Reverb for P47K.Not interested with trades, for now.RFS: I got this from a 3:1 trade for one of my guitars. Extra gear. Funding for something I'd be able to utilize more. Not rush tho. Testing waters.Mods/upgrades made by the previous owner:- Seymour Duncan JB Bridge Pickup- Wilkinson Trem Block- Blue and Red Pickup Covers- Yellow and Orange KnobsInclusions:- Godin gig bag- Trem bar- Original trem block- Original knobsThere are signs of usage but these are minor and barely visible. Expect some hardware oxidation as well, given age. Yet, the guitar is in good condition, overall.Honest issue: The active switch is not working. I did not even consider having it repaired as I am already sold with the passive pickups. You may have it repaired if you'd like to.Also, free gig bag quite worn out. Don't worry, still does the job.Bulacan Area but can accommodate LBC, J&T, Lalamove, or Toktok transactions at buyer's expense. Payment first via BPI or GCASH.