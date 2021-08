I am selling my Hound Dog Dobro Resonator (round neck) upgraded with passive piezo pickups (installed by Arie Hipolito). Comes with papers and semi-hardcase (with hygrometer). Item is in mint condition.Price: Php 20KI am also selling my Hotone OMNI AC pedal (complete with box and PSU) - Php 6,800Get both for Php25KFree delivery with-in Metro ManilaRFS: Unloading to Reload.Open for trade to a Strymon Iridium (straight swap)or a HX Stomp ( I'll add cash)