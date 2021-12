FOR SALE: PRS Paul Reed Smith SE TR Mark Tremonti GuitarLocation: Antipolo CityPrice: 32,500 onlyContact Number: 09061192472 (Viber for pics)Reason for Selling: BillsCondition: 9/10Used but not abused. Used for making cover song.Comes with its original PRS gig bag and accessories.Sample Actual Sound: https://web.facebook.com/cymjoshua/videos/vb.100000136772723/1864363710244837/?type=3 This maple-top version of the SE Mark Tremonti has a classic PRS aesthetic that will catch the audience’s eyes. For guitarists ready to rock, the PRS designed tremolo bridge is a welcome addition to this maple top signature model.Based on the SE Mark Tremonti, designed and built to Mark’s specifications, the SE Tremonti Custom trades a mahogany body and neck for a figured maple top and maple neck, providing a new aesthetic and feel for this popular model. The addition of trem-up-rout to the PRS designed tremolo bridge (previously only available on the Core Tremonti model) is also a welcome addition. The Tremonti Custom continues to feature two humbuckers, each with their own volume and tone control, and a three-way pickup selector on the upper bout.Through his solo work and as the lead guitarist of Alter Bridge and Creed, Mark Tremonti has made a name for himself as a heavy rock player with melodic strength. The SE Tremonti Custom, like the SE Mark Tremonti before it, provides a quality, powerful single-cutaway guitar for guitarists ready to rock.SPECIFICATIONSTop Wood Beveled Maple with Flame or Quilt Maple VeneerBack Wood MahoganyNumber of Frets 22Scale Length 25"Neck Wood MapleFretboard Wood RosewoodFretboard Inlays BirdsNeck Shape Wide ThinBridge PRS Designed Trem with Trem-Up RouteTuners PRS Designed TunersHardware Type NickelTreble Pickup PRS SE 245 Treble HumbuckerBass Pickup PRS SE 245 Bass HumbuckerControls Volume and Tone Control for Each Pickup with 3-Way Toggle Pickup Selector On Upper Bout