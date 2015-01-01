FOR SALE: PRS Paul Reed Smith SE TR Mark Tremonti Guitar
Location: Antipolo City
Price: 32,500 only
Contact Number: 09061192472 (Viber for pics)
Reason for Selling: Bills
Condition: 9/10
Used but not abused. Used for making cover song.
Comes with its original PRS gig bag and accessories.
Sample Actual Sound: https://web.facebook.com/cymjoshua/videos/vb.100000136772723/1864363710244837/?type=3https://web.facebook.com/107535410904481/videos/267460787590901/?v=267460787590901https://web.facebook.com/107535410904481/videos/2935072389865130/?v=2935072389865130
This maple-top version of the SE Mark Tremonti has a classic PRS aesthetic that will catch the audiences eyes. For guitarists ready to rock, the PRS designed tremolo bridge is a welcome addition to this maple top signature model.
Based on the SE Mark Tremonti, designed and built to Marks specifications, the SE Tremonti Custom trades a mahogany body and neck for a figured maple top and maple neck, providing a new aesthetic and feel for this popular model. The addition of trem-up-rout to the PRS designed tremolo bridge (previously only available on the Core Tremonti model) is also a welcome addition. The Tremonti Custom continues to feature two humbuckers, each with their own volume and tone control, and a three-way pickup selector on the upper bout.
Through his solo work and as the lead guitarist of Alter Bridge and Creed, Mark Tremonti has made a name for himself as a heavy rock player with melodic strength. The SE Tremonti Custom, like the SE Mark Tremonti before it, provides a quality, powerful single-cutaway guitar for guitarists ready to rock.
SPECIFICATIONS
Top Wood Beveled Maple with Flame or Quilt Maple Veneer
Back Wood Mahogany
Number of Frets 22
Scale Length 25"
Neck Wood Maple
Fretboard Wood Rosewood
Fretboard Inlays Birds
Neck Shape Wide Thin
Bridge PRS Designed Trem with Trem-Up Route
Tuners PRS Designed Tuners
Hardware Type Nickel
Treble Pickup PRS SE 245 Treble Humbucker
Bass Pickup PRS SE 245 Bass Humbucker
Controls Volume and Tone Control for Each Pickup with 3-Way Toggle Pickup Selector On Upper Bout