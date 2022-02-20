Pakawalan ko na po kesa di naman nagagamit Change na ng Hobby sa bahay.BEDROOM USED Not even gone to some Gigs but occasionally in a year maybe thrice used in studios only bago mag pandemic 2018.RFS: Pangkasal, FPV Drones, SavingsISSUES: GUITAR: Loose guitar strap button but does not affect the guitars functions and tone and can solve by replacing a big screw or use (DIMARZIO CLIPLOCK STRAP-ill order this if we make a good deal) - The screw is not so loose you can strap on and play standing.For the Pictures kindly scroll down below or click this Google Drive Link:*LTD EC-1000T CTM DMZ*ORANGE Crush PIX CR35LDX 30w Solid State AMP*EHX Metalmuff w/ TopboostThese are Bought from KOREA with my Korean ManagerI Still Have the LTD GIGBAG and the Carton except for the AMP but the papers still on me.*BOSTON EQ-100 Equalizer*TWINOTE BBD Chorus*JHS Angry Charlie V3 Distortion*STRYMON Timeline Multi Delay*CUSACK Resound Reverb*VITOOS ISO8 Power Supply*WAMPLER Pantheon Overdrive/Distortion*STAGG Pedalboard/Case W/ Eggcrate Foam to pushthe pedals instead of applying some VELCRO IN EVERY FX*GATOR GC-LPS ABS Hardshell case for LP*MISCELLANEOUS-Patch Cables-Instrument Cables-Dunlop Ultex Picks-Clipn ON Tuner-SILACA GELS for controlling the humidity-Old guitar stand-BOX OF THINGS-MUSICNOMAN Premium Guitar Care System-MUSICNOMAD The Nomad Tool Set-ALL Effects pedals has a box and papers.ESP LTD EC-1000T/CTM DMZ (Dimarzio)SPECS:- Construction: Set-Neck- Scale: 24.75"- Body: Mahogany- Neck: Mahogany- Fingerboard: Ebony- Fingerboard Radius: 350mm- Finish: Glossy Black- Nut Width: 42mm- Nut Type: Graphite- Neck Contour: Thin U- Frets/Type: 22 XJ- Hardware Color: Gold- Tuners: LTD Locking- Bridge: Tonepros Locking TOM Bridge & Tailpiece- Neck Pickup: Dimarzio PAF 36th Anniversary- Bridge Pickup: Dimarzio PAF 36th Anniversary- Electronics: Passive- Electronics Layout: Vol/Vol/Tone/Toggle Switch- Strap Button: StandardOrange Crush PiX CR35LDX Guitar Combo Amplifier (35 Watts, 1x10")SPECS:- Foot Switchable overdrive (can also be switched on front panel)- Headphone output- Aux input for MP3 or CD- Built in tuner- Digital FX: Reverb Room, Delay 650ms, Reverb Hall, Chorus Slow, Reverb Spring, Chorus Fast, Reverb Chapel, Flanger Slow, Hall + Delay, Flanger Fast, Delay 100ms, Tremolo Slow, Delay 175ms, Tremolo Fast, Delay 300ms, Vibrato- Controls: Volume, Low, Mid, High, Overdrive, overdrive on/off, Gain, FX Mode, FX Level, Tuner on/off- Output Power: 35 WattsPower Handling (Cabinets)- Speakers: 10", 35 Watt, 4 ohm crush speaker- Unboxed Dimensions:- H (cm) 38, H (in) 14.96- W (cm) 43.5, W (in) 17.13- D (cm) 22.5, D (in) 8.86- Unboxed Weight: KG 11.25, Lb 24.8PRICING AS A WHOLE (ALL PICTURES DISPLAYED ON THIS GOOGLE DRIVE LINK)I Live in Trece Martires CaviteYou Can Visit and Testing but only in sundays please bring Vaccination card. No time for weekdays and sat because of work in MM.I preffer to sell as a whole, and cost is also negotiable.or i can sell it as GUITAR+AMP or WHOLE PEDALBOARD WITH FX'sThe costing of all are based only on the GUITAR, AMP, EFFECTS, CASES.But the misc items is more like a giveaway or freebee because I don't wantthose small things will left behind to me I don't much need it after i sold it so I will giving it also.I started to buy those from the GUITAR , AMP , EHX Metalmuff in 2016. Then The Rest is almost recent and Not much even used. If you visit and decided to buy it as a whole or effects+pedalboard/case or guitar+amp, you can pay in GCASH or UB or CASH.AND SORRY I'M NOT TRANSACTING OUTSIDE PLACES, Only on my house place in our subdivision.For more Info and screenshots Just send me DIRECT MESSAGES HERE or 0927 5611 809.Thank you.and CHEERS!...........