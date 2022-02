FOR SALE:Phoebus PG30NC v3like newSpecs:Size/Shape: DreadnoughtTop: MahoganyBack & Sides: MahoganyFingerboard: RosewoodNeck: MahoganyBridge: RosewoodRosette: Abalone RosetteFinish: Matte FinishNut & Saddle: Graphtech Nubonewith bagselling for 5300buyer pays for shipping within NCRbuyer pays for packing and shipping outside NCRpayment via gcash/bpipics: