New bill establishing LTO-accredited rider clubs requires membership among motorbike ownersIf this bill becomes law, owning a motorcycle may soon become a bit more difficult.House Bill no. 32, also referred to as the Motorcycle Safety Riding Act, has been filed in Congress. We know, the legislature has tackled the issue of motorbike safety beforebut this time its a little bit different.What this new Motorcycle Safety Riding Act aims to do is establish Land Transportation Office (LTO)-accredited rider clubs. A certificate of membership in one of these organizations will then become a requirement for motorcycle registration and LTO license renewal.