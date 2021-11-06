Are you on Twitter? Hell yeah, since 2007! We are @PhilMusic (http://twitter.com/philmusic) Follow Us!
^totoo ba yan o isa na namang scripted na video para may pang content? yung mga ganung vlogs dapat binabasura na e.
erps lahat ng vlogs, pranks, rescue vids ngayon scripted.will do anything for "like share and subscribe"pinaka BS yung animal rescue video. nakaka galit yon
yung pranks and vlogs yes, obviously scripted. walang kaso yun. yung sinabi mong rescue at idagdag mo pa yung mga inaaway kuno pero sa isang content creator nanggaling, tvngina, yun yung mga nakakainit ng ulo na walang kwenta yung mga content.
ma tindi dun may naniniwala at nanunuod hahaha
battle of the youtubers = bulok na content creators na sumasali sa peke at scripted na rambulan...para sa bulok na content.
