Motorcycle Riders *Merged*

mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
November 06, 2021, 03:15:07 PM
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
November 19, 2021, 02:51:46 PM





nagka aregluhan na family ng rider at ng bus company. wala kasalan talaga bus ang tingin ng mga enforcer tumalsik lang papunta sa bus  kaya nasagasaan.

600k ang babayaran ng bus company. nung una gusto 1.2 M e tumawad kaya naging 600k.
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
November 25, 2021, 11:15:43 AM
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
December 01, 2021, 03:43:05 PM
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
December 10, 2021, 08:10:23 PM
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
January 06, 2022, 10:54:01 PM
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
January 23, 2022, 02:54:53 PM
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
January 26, 2022, 01:45:17 AM
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
February 04, 2022, 11:25:00 AM
Former HGP Leader Col. Bonifacio Bosita Arrested Due to Tsinelas Case

https://philnews.ph/2022/02/04/former-hgp-leader-col-bonifacio-bosita-arrested-tsinelas-case/

mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
February 06, 2022, 01:06:37 PM
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
June 09, 2022, 05:44:49 PM


baka modus lang to para di magbayad kunwari pinagseselosan.
marzi

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
June 10, 2022, 01:25:42 PM
^totoo ba yan o isa na namang scripted na video para may pang content? yung mga ganung vlogs dapat binabasura na e.
robinonibor

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
June 10, 2022, 07:58:48 PM
Quote from: marzi on June 10, 2022, 01:25:42 PM
^totoo ba yan o isa na namang scripted na video para may pang content? yung mga ganung vlogs dapat binabasura na e.

erps lahat ng vlogs, pranks, rescue vids ngayon scripted.
will do anything for "like share and subscribe"

pinaka BS yung animal rescue video. nakaka galit yon
marzi

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
June 11, 2022, 02:40:48 PM
Quote from: robinonibor on June 10, 2022, 07:58:48 PM
erps lahat ng vlogs, pranks, rescue vids ngayon scripted.
will do anything for "like share and subscribe"

pinaka BS yung animal rescue video. nakaka galit yon

yung pranks and vlogs yes, obviously scripted. walang kaso yun.

yung sinabi mong rescue at idagdag mo pa yung mga inaaway kuno pero sa isang content creator nanggaling, tvngina, yun yung mga nakakainit ng ulo na walang kwenta yung mga content.
robinonibor

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
June 11, 2022, 05:59:46 PM
Quote from: marzi on June 11, 2022, 02:40:48 PM
yung pranks and vlogs yes, obviously scripted. walang kaso yun.

yung sinabi mong rescue at idagdag mo pa yung mga inaaway kuno pero sa isang content creator nanggaling, tvngina, yun yung mga nakakainit ng ulo na walang kwenta yung mga content.

ma tindi dun may naniniwala at nanunuod hahaha
marzi

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
June 14, 2022, 10:16:06 AM
Quote from: robinonibor on June 11, 2022, 05:59:46 PM
ma tindi dun may naniniwala at nanunuod hahaha

battle of the youtubers = bulok na content creators na sumasali sa peke at scripted na rambulan...para sa bulok na content.
robinonibor

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
June 14, 2022, 10:38:07 AM
Quote from: marzi on June 14, 2022, 10:16:06 AM
battle of the youtubers = bulok na content creators na sumasali sa peke at scripted na rambulan...para sa bulok na content.

may napauod na know. motvlog d ko tanda kung sino mag share non
pero ang plot ng drama e nag ka habulan tas nag away. scripted [gooey brown stuff] tas sobrang cringey delikado pa sa kalsada
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
August 04, 2022, 02:03:30 PM
New bill establishing LTO-accredited rider clubs requires membership among motorbike owners


If this bill becomes law, owning a motorcycle may soon become a bit more difficult.

House Bill no. 32, also referred to as the Motorcycle Safety Riding Act, has been filed in Congress. We know, the legislature has tackled the issue of motorbike safety beforebut this time its a little bit different.

What this new Motorcycle Safety Riding Act aims to do is establish Land Transportation Office (LTO)-accredited rider clubs. A certificate of membership in one of these organizations will then become a requirement for motorcycle registration and LTO license renewal.

https://www.topgear.com.ph/news/motoring-news/motorcycle-safety-riding-act-a962-20220804?utm_source=Facebook-TopGear&utm_medium=Ownshare&utm_campaign=20220804-fbnp-news-motorcycle-safety-riding-act-a962-20220804-fbfirst
marzi

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
August 04, 2022, 09:19:22 PM
^hahahahaha!

yung manong na may motor na nag iisa lang sa bundok at nagmomotor lang para magbaba ng produkto nya at mag akyat ng supplies, bababa pa ng bundok para lang sumali sa rider group.

kat@ngahan.
mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
Today at 09:14:42 PM
me nakita ako sa yamaha dealership nagbebenta ng pre owned na mga scooters ano yun mga hinatak di nakabayad sa hulugan?
