LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metalBandmates male/female 18 upif you are a drummer, lead, guitar, vocals, bassistinto experimental / grunge / alternative metaldeftones, ratm, alice in chains, tool, killswitch engage, opeth, metallica, helmet, pantera, soundgarden and some opm musicil play rhythm guitarwill focus more on originals. gigs, recording, some cover song etc.c'mon let's jam and build a band.. i'm looking for a dedicated, passionate and committed musician.pm or txt me 09397142061 laspinas / paranaque