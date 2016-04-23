LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal
Bandmates male/female 18 up
if you are a drummer, lead, guitar, vocals, bassist
into experimental / grunge / alternative metal
deftones, ratm, alice in chains, tool, killswitch engage, opeth, metallica, helmet, pantera, soundgarden and some opm music
il play rhythm guitar
will focus more on originals. gigs, recording, some cover song etc.
c'mon let's jam and build a band.. i'm looking for a dedicated, passionate and committed musician.
pm or txt me 09397142061 laspinas / paranaque