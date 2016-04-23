 hulika
LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal

judithp_shredder

LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal
April 23, 2016, 04:19:18 PM
LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal


 Bandmates male/female 18 up

if you are a drummer, lead, guitar, vocals, bassist

into experimental / grunge / alternative metal

deftones, ratm, alice in chains, tool, killswitch engage, opeth, metallica, helmet, pantera, soundgarden and some opm music

il play rhythm guitar
will focus more on originals. gigs, recording, some cover song etc.

c'mon let's jam and build a band.. i'm looking for a dedicated, passionate and committed musician.

pm or txt me 09397142061 laspinas / paranaque

 :)
BEAT AND RIFF Music studio / Production

Band: PENTASPIRAL / DAYSEED

judithp_shredder

Re: LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal
December 20, 2019, 10:09:04 AM
up
BEAT AND RIFF Music studio / Production

Band: PENTASPIRAL / DAYSEED

Crisul

Re: LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal
December 24, 2019, 01:17:58 PM
hi judith long time no jam haha
enfringe

Re: LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal
December 25, 2019, 05:46:34 PM
Sir, nagtext ako sa inyo..

"This body, this body holding me, feeling eternal All this pain is an illusion."

judithp_shredder

Re: LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal
December 26, 2019, 10:47:40 AM
Quote from: enfringe on December 25, 2019, 05:46:34 PM
Sir, nagtext ako sa inyo..

re; bandmates SORRY DI MAKAREPLY SA TXT WALA LOAD, TAGA SAN PO KYO? GUITARIST KYO NO TAMA? PUNO PO INBOX NYO

BEAT AND RIFF Music studio / Production

Band: PENTASPIRAL / DAYSEED

judithp_shredder

Re: LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal
December 26, 2019, 10:49:20 AM
Quote from: Crisul on December 24, 2019, 01:17:58 PM
hi judith long time no jam haha
haha pm sent
BEAT AND RIFF Music studio / Production

Band: PENTASPIRAL / DAYSEED

enfringe

Re: LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal
December 26, 2019, 11:13:28 AM
Quote from: judithp_shredder on December 26, 2019, 10:47:40 AM

Molino lang sir malapit papuntang sa southmall at opo guitarista..

"This body, this body holding me, feeling eternal All this pain is an illusion."

beneboy

Re: LF: Bandmates male/female experimental/ grunge / alternative metal
Today at 05:56:17 PM
0917-3018458
The Attic Sound Studio (please check..)
Drummer / guitarist here. Anytime pwede mag jam.

