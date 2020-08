Lopezes put Sky Cable up for sale: Dennis Anthony Uy, Dennis Uy, Ayalas to square offAside from letting go of thousands of ABS-CBN talent and staff, the Lopezes are putting on the block their cable television subsidiary as the former media giant downsizes following the loss of its franchise.The Lopez family will reportedly hold a closed bidding for the sale of Sky Cable, including its broadband and direct-to-home satellite businesses, in the coming days or weeks.