FS: Custom Guitar
Today at 05:24:23 PM
For sale is my PRS-inspired project guitar

Item Value: P12,000
Contact Number: 09216583030
Preferred Meetup Location: Glorietta/Greenbelt 1 Makati







Specs:
- Basswood Body (used the body of an old Ibanez AX guitar)
- 2-vol, 1-tone configuration with push/pull coil-split toggle
- Treble bleed cap installed
- 3-way pickup selector
- 6-saddle stainless steel fixed bridge
- Custom made 3-ply black pearloid pickguard
- Dunlop Dual-design Straplok system
- Bolt-on Elegee Custom 3-pc. maple neck
   - Rosewood fretboard w/ jumbo frets (bounded)
   - Graphtech TUSQ nut
   - Sperzel locking tuners
- Pickups:
   - Neck: DiMarzio PAF Pro (.022uf cap)
   - Bridge: DiMarzio Tone Zone (.033uf cap)

Currently strung with Elixir 10s
All modifications and setup done by Elegee Custom Guitars
