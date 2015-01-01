For sale is my PRS-inspired project guitarItem Value: P12,000Contact Number: 09216583030Preferred Meetup Location: Glorietta/Greenbelt 1 MakatiSpecs:- Basswood Body (used the body of an old Ibanez AX guitar)- 2-vol, 1-tone configuration with push/pull coil-split toggle- Treble bleed cap installed- 3-way pickup selector- 6-saddle stainless steel fixed bridge- Custom made 3-ply black pearloid pickguard- Dunlop Dual-design Straplok system- Bolt-on Elegee Custom 3-pc. maple neck- Rosewood fretboard w/ jumbo frets (bounded)- Graphtech TUSQ nut- Sperzel locking tuners- Pickups:- Neck: DiMarzio PAF Pro (.022uf cap)- Bridge: DiMarzio Tone Zone (.033uf cap)Currently strung with Elixir 10sAll modifications and setup done by Elegee Custom Guitars