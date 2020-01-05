For sale is my PRS-inspired project guitar
Item Value: P12,000
Contact Number: 09216583030
Preferred Meetup Location: Glorietta/Greenbelt 1 Makati
Specs:
- Basswood Body (used the body of an old Ibanez AX guitar)
- 2-vol, 1-tone configuration with push/pull coil-split toggle
- Treble bleed cap installed
- 3-way pickup selector
- 6-saddle stainless steel fixed bridge
- Custom made 3-ply black pearloid pickguard
- Dunlop Dual-design Straplok system
- Bolt-on Elegee Custom 3-pc. maple neck
- Rosewood fretboard w/ jumbo frets (bounded)
- Graphtech TUSQ nut
- Sperzel locking tuners
- Pickups:
- Neck: DiMarzio PAF Pro (.022uf cap)
- Bridge: DiMarzio Tone Zone (.033uf cap)
Currently strung with Elixir 10s
All modifications and setup done by Elegee Custom Guitars