 hulika
FS: Ibanez RG370FMZ

x_crue

FS: Ibanez RG370FMZ
Today at 11:43:59 AM
Am selling my Ibanez RG370FMZ.

- Minimal scratches, no dings.
- Change the pick-up rings, volume and tone knobs and Locking nut into Gold units. The originals were tarnished.
- Comes with stock Quantum pickups.
- With trem arm
- Equipped with Dimarzio cliplock straps in black
- Will include a Dimarzio guitar cable
- Also included in the sale is an Ibanez Intonation Adjustment tool.
- With padded bag
Price: Php13,000.00, NOT for trade.

Guitar can be picked-up at SM, San Lazaro or Technological University of the Phils.
PM or text me at 0939 156 8029



