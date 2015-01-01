Am selling my Ibanez RG370FMZ.- Minimal scratches, no dings.- Change the pick-up rings, volume and tone knobs and Locking nut into Gold units. The originals were tarnished.- Comes with stock Quantum pickups.- With trem arm- Equipped with Dimarzio cliplock straps in black- Will include a Dimarzio guitar cable- Also included in the sale is an Ibanez Intonation Adjustment tool.- With padded bagPrice: Php13,000.00, NOT for trade.Guitar can be picked-up at SM, San Lazaro or Technological University of the Phils.PM or text me at 0939 156 8029