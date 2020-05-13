Got one of the Telecaster X version, 2 humbuckers and 3 way switch, in flat white finish.



Its ok, there were some rough spots in the back of the neck, not properly sanded. The fretboard had no dot markers and was a bit dirty. Same is true with the headstock which was painted flat black.



Tone is ok, a bit weak because of the pickups and there was a bit of hum when playing thru higain patches in my mfx. Playability is ok, no dead spots in the frets and no audible clicks from the switch. Overall I will give it a 7/10. Cost me about 6k and was ordered online.



Recently I replaced the pickups with Wilkinson humbuckers,shielded the cavities, cleaned the fretboard with lemon oil and cleaned the headstock too. Its now sounding better and looks a lot cleaner.