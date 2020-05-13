 hulika
Author Topic: What do you think of J-Craft guitars?  (Read 405 times)

Offline wiccan8888

What do you think of J-Craft guitars?
« on: May 13, 2020, 08:17:19 PM »
Contemplating to get one. Their X series looks promising.
Offline Igor

Re: What do you think of J-Craft guitars?
« Reply #1 on: May 24, 2020, 04:27:38 AM »
 So far bro marami ako nakikita na good reviews. Meron na sila string through.
Offline gitaristadaw

Re: What do you think of J-Craft guitars?
« Reply #2 on: May 24, 2020, 09:19:22 AM »
one of the best budget meal guitars in the market now
Offline x_crue

Re: What do you think of J-Craft guitars?
« Reply #3 on: June 04, 2020, 11:51:54 AM »
Got one of the Telecaster X version, 2 humbuckers and 3 way switch, in flat white finish.

Its ok, there were some rough spots in the back of the neck, not properly sanded. The fretboard had no dot markers and was a bit dirty. Same is true with the headstock which was painted flat black.

Tone is ok, a bit weak because of the pickups and there was a bit of hum when playing thru higain patches in my mfx. Playability is ok, no dead spots in the frets and no audible clicks from the switch. Overall I will give it a 7/10. Cost me about 6k and was ordered online.

Recently I replaced the pickups with Wilkinson humbuckers,shielded the cavities, cleaned the fretboard with lemon oil and cleaned the headstock too. Its now sounding better and looks a lot cleaner.
Offline red lights

Re: What do you think of J-Craft guitars?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:59:05 PM »
how about their acoustics?
