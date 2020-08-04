Mike Sison of MicSis Guitar Spot in Sucat, Paranaque.



Yup MicSisIto yung pina quote ko nung 2017:Hi Micsis,Good Day! Mag inquire lang ako kung magkano aabutin magpagawa ng stratocaster neck with the following specfications:25.5" scale length21 FretsSatin Finish Maple NeckGloss Finish Maple FretboardSoft V ShapeCompound Radius Fretboard (9.5" to 14")Medium Jumbo FretsTuner Holes for Fender Locking Tuners (non-vintage)Headstock truss rodBone Nut1.650" nut widthBlack DotsMicSis Guitars Decal and Neck Plate (kung meron)MicSis reply:Hi Ricci,8500 ang quote ko sayo. We dont have the neckplate available. Mahal din kasi pagawa, inaabot ng around 1500 kasi sa abroad pa namin pinagawa. I haven't found a local fabricator for the neckplate.Hope it helps