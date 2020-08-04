Mike Sison of MicSis Guitar Spot in Sucat, Paranaque.
Yup MicSis
Ito yung pina quote ko nung 2017:
Hi Micsis,
Good Day! Mag inquire lang ako kung magkano aabutin magpagawa ng stratocaster neck with the following specfications:
25.5" scale length
21 Frets
Satin Finish Maple Neck
Gloss Finish Maple Fretboard
Soft V Shape
Compound Radius Fretboard (9.5" to 14")
Medium Jumbo Frets
Tuner Holes for Fender Locking Tuners (non-vintage)
Headstock truss rod
Bone Nut
1.650" nut width
Black Dots
MicSis Guitars Decal and Neck Plate (kung meron)
MicSis reply:
Hi Ricci,
8500 ang quote ko sayo. We dont have the neckplate available. Mahal din kasi pagawa, inaabot ng around 1500 kasi sa abroad pa namin pinagawa. I haven't found a local fabricator for the neckplate.
