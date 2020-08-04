 hulika
Author Topic: Custom guitar neck  (Read 313 times)

Custom guitar neck
« on: August 04, 2020, 09:51:13 PM »
Good day mga sir!

Any guitar custom maker or guitar luthier na ma-recommend niyo besides kay elegee and max rufo? gusto ko po sana mag pagawa ng custom guitar neck for my 7-string guitar. TIA!
Re: Custom guitar neck
« Reply #1 on: August 12, 2020, 03:25:22 PM »
Mike Sison of MicSis Guitar Spot in Sucat, Paranaque.
Re: Custom guitar neck
« Reply #2 on: August 13, 2020, 08:27:53 PM »
Quote from: af_villaruel on August 12, 2020, 03:25:22 PM
Mike Sison of MicSis Guitar Spot in Sucat, Paranaque.

Yup MicSis

Ito yung pina quote ko nung 2017:

Hi Micsis,

Good Day! Mag inquire lang ako kung magkano aabutin magpagawa ng stratocaster neck with the following specfications:

25.5" scale length
21 Frets
Satin Finish Maple Neck
Gloss Finish Maple Fretboard
Soft V Shape
Compound Radius Fretboard (9.5" to 14")
Medium Jumbo Frets
Tuner Holes for Fender Locking Tuners (non-vintage)
Headstock truss rod
Bone Nut
1.650" nut width
Black Dots
MicSis Guitars Decal and Neck Plate (kung meron)

MicSis reply:

Hi Ricci,

8500 ang quote ko sayo. We dont have the neckplate available. Mahal din kasi pagawa, inaabot ng around 1500 kasi sa abroad pa namin pinagawa. I haven't found a local fabricator for the neckplate.

Hope it helps :)
Re: Custom guitar neck
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:33:28 AM »
What's the best way to contact MicSis?

I asked for a quote through his page in facebook and the estimate he gave was very fair so I asked how to proceed but I got no reply. I was planning to visit his place earlier this year but unfortunately COVID happened.
