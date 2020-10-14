Just a question...how long did it take for you to get the item? may binayaran pa ba na additional taxes sa customs etc.? Gusto ko kasi bumili hehe



Quite fast actually. Finalized my order late 04 Oct evening and received the amp lunch of 12 Oct. As implied above, I would have been able to receive it by 09 Oct were it not for some address formatting issue on courier's side. So once you receive your shipping details, check the zip code portion as DHL's system has additional info needed even though your address was filled out correctly when ordering. Final price at chechout already includes duties and shipping.Good luck!On another note, here are the things I've learned so far about the Spark amp:1. Shipping was fast despite horror stories online.2. After-sales support very responsive.3. Preset sounds out-of-the-box not to my liking. Use of the App made a very big difference.4. App runs on iOS and Android, however, landscape mode is not available on Android. I learned that the hard way after buying its own Android tablet! haha Other than that, I believe all else are equal mobile OSwise.5. When switching patches, there is a need to move the amp's knobs for it to have an effect in the new patch. A standard gain setting of 12 noon for example, is not carried over to the next patch.6. Everything is controllable in real-time via the app.7. Once you have assigned your patches, you could do away with the app and tweak amp settings physically. Having said that, the modulation knobs would only be able to control the level of the effects only. Pre-amp FXes not physically controllable on the amp.