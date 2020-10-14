 hulika
Author Topic: Spark Amp Users  (Read 1939 times)

Offline curiousdcat

Spark Amp Users
« on: October 14, 2020, 10:31:50 AM »
Ordered mine from Positive Grid last week and got it 2 days ago. Should have received it last Friday from DHL were it not for a zip code formatting issue on their end.

Out of the box, I really did not like it. The preset sounds were way far from the video demos on YouTube and definitely inferior to that of the Yamaha THX. I wish I hadn't purchased it.

I installed the app yesterday to give it another shot and have not stopped wanting to play with it since then. :) I have yet to find and/or tweak a sound to be more "me" but the amp's jam feature changed my mind completely about how I initially felt about it. I am now quite happy about purchasing it. YMMV.

Any other Spark users here?

What are your thoughts about the amp? Have you discovered anything that its lackluster manual fails to highlight and explain?

Offline guitaricci

Re: Spark Amp Users
« Reply #1 on: October 20, 2020, 05:20:01 PM »
Just a question...how long did it take for you to get the item? may binayaran pa ba na additional taxes sa customs etc.? Gusto ko kasi bumili hehe :)
Its not the kill, Its the thrill of the chase...

Offline curiousdcat

Re: Spark Amp Users
« Reply #2 on: October 21, 2020, 09:31:47 AM »
Quite fast actually. Finalized my order late 04 Oct evening and received the amp lunch of 12 Oct. As implied above, I would have been able to receive it by 09 Oct were it not for some address formatting issue on courier's side. So once you receive your shipping details, check the zip code portion as DHL's system has additional info needed even though your address was filled out correctly when ordering. Final price at chechout already includes duties and shipping.

Good luck!


On another note, here are the things I've learned so far about the Spark amp:

1. Shipping was fast despite horror stories online.
2. After-sales support very responsive.
3. Preset sounds out-of-the-box not to my liking. Use of the App made a very big difference.
4. App runs on iOS and Android, however, landscape mode is not available on Android. I learned that the hard way after buying its own Android tablet! haha Other than that, I believe all else are equal mobile OSwise.
5. When switching patches, there is a need to move the amp's knobs for it to have an effect in the new patch. A standard gain setting of 12 noon for example, is not carried over to the next patch.
6. Everything is controllable in real-time via the app.
7. Once you have assigned your patches, you could do away with the app and tweak amp settings physically. Having said that, the modulation knobs would only be able to control the level of the effects only. Pre-amp FXes not physically controllable on the amp.
Offline Tieria

Re: Spark Amp Users
« Reply #3 on: November 06, 2020, 03:24:58 PM »
Piqued my interest the past few months, is this D2D or a dragged on trip at Pasay/post office?
Offline curiousdcat

Re: Spark Amp Users
« Reply #4 on: November 09, 2020, 05:55:59 AM »
Mine was delivered to my house via DHL. I think it's their standard courier as they did not give any other shipping option when I ordered.
Online matmat66

Re: Spark Amp Users
« Reply #5 on: November 13, 2020, 01:35:09 PM »
How much is the total cost including shipment and taxes? Thanks.
Offline curiousdcat

Re: Spark Amp Users
« Reply #6 on: November 16, 2020, 05:48:30 AM »
PMed
Offline curiousdcat

Re: Spark Amp Users
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:27:05 PM »
Most recent app update now allows landscape view on Android tablets.
