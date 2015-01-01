 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FS: Anygig AGE SE Traveller Guitar  (Read 20 times)

Online storkshot

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
FS: Anygig AGE SE Traveller Guitar
« on: Today at 12:07:30 PM »
Selling my AGE SE Anygig traveller guitar for 11,000PHP
pic shared here: [url]https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NIW25HwMi2RNPbX7N6zKnVxwTyKDqf8B/view?usp=sharing[url]

RFS:
Need funds

Landed cost was around 16k (guitar, shipping, duties, taxes).
Used for 2yrs, in good condition

more information on this guitar here [url]https://www.anygigguitar.com/collections/frontpage/products/anygig-ags-se-mc[url]

Carrying Case
Anygig AGE SE Cherry
Guitar cable
(knockoff) iRig 3.5mm guitar interface for IOS

Meetups around Mindanao Ave Ext, or Tinoma

PM here or SMS me at 0977 382 7515.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 