FS: Anygig AGE SE Traveller Guitar

FS: Anygig AGE SE Traveller Guitar
« on: January 07, 2021, 12:07:30 PM »
Selling my AGE SE Anygig traveller guitar for 10,000PHP
pic shared here: [url]https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NIW25HwMi2RNPbX7N6zKnVxwTyKDqf8B/view?usp=sharing[url]

RFS:
Need funds for an electric guitar

Landed cost was around 16k (guitar, shipping, duties, taxes).
Used for 2yrs, in very good condition

Willing to swap with Tagima Baby Strat

more information on this guitar here [url]https://www.anygigguitar.com/collections/frontpage/products/anygig-ags-se-mc[url]

Carrying Case
Anygig AGE SE Cherry
Guitar cable
(knockoff) iRig 3.5mm guitar interface for IOS

Meetups around Mindanao Ave Ext, or Tinoma

PM here or SMS me at 0977 382 7515.
Re: FS: Anygig AGE SE Traveller Guitar
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:00:27 PM »
bump.

Updated selling price and willing to swap with Tagima Baby Strat
