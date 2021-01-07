Selling my AGE SE Anygig traveller guitar for 10,000PHP
pic shared here: [url]https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NIW25HwMi2RNPbX7N6zKnVxwTyKDqf8B/view?usp=sharing[url]
RFS:
Need funds for an electric guitar
Landed cost was around 16k (guitar, shipping, duties, taxes).
Used for 2yrs, in very good condition
Willing to swap with Tagima Baby Strat
more information on this guitar here [url]https://www.anygigguitar.com/collections/frontpage/products/anygig-ags-se-mc[url]
Carrying Case
Anygig AGE SE Cherry
Guitar cable
(knockoff) iRig 3.5mm guitar interface for IOS
Meetups around Mindanao Ave Ext, or Tinoma
PM here or SMS me at 0977 382 7515.