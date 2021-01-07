Selling my AGE SE Anygig traveller guitar for 10,000PHP

pic shared here: [url]https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NIW25HwMi2RNPbX7N6zKnVxwTyKDqf8B/view?usp=sharing[url]



RFS:

Need funds for an electric guitar



Landed cost was around 16k (guitar, shipping, duties, taxes).

Used for 2yrs, in very good condition



Willing to swap with Tagima Baby Strat



more information on this guitar here [url]https://www.anygigguitar.com/collections/frontpage/products/anygig-ags-se-mc[url]



Carrying Case

Anygig AGE SE Cherry

Guitar cable

(knockoff) iRig 3.5mm guitar interface for IOS



Meetups around Mindanao Ave Ext, or Tinoma



PM here or SMS me at 0977 382 7515.