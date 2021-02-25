2019 model in an extremely gorgeous Charcoal Frost Metallic finish.In mint condition, can pass as new.Brand new price: P76,950Asking Price: P56,500Comes with a padded bag and strat-type trem bar. Upgraded to KTS Titanium Saddles.Just got this from a swap plus cash transaction today, February 25, 2021, for my American Performer Tele. No intention of keeping given its shape. Also, I sold/swapped my former guitar because I would like to focus once again on the acoustic. Will be downgrading and re-allocating the funds.Straight swap to your same valued Taylor/Martin acoustic. Other brands? Shoot your offer.Also open for trade to lower valued strat/tele/hollowbody, plus cash.Trade value: P65KSPECS:- Solid Vintage Contour Alder Body- Satin Finish "U" Shape Maple Neck- Rosewood Fretboard- 22 Medium Jumbo Frets 9.5" (241 mm)White Dot Inlays- Bone Nut (42 mm)- 60's Fender Headstock Logo- Mint Green Pickguard- Vintage-Style Locking Tuner- V-Mod Single-Coil Jaguar Neck Pickup- V-Mod Single-Coil Jaguar Bridge Pickup- Controls Lead Circuit Controls (Slide Switch Down): Volume (Neck), Volume (Bridge), Master Tone; Rhythm Circuit Controls (Slide Switch Up): Two Thumbwheel Controls for Neck Pickup Volume and ToneSent from my iPhone using Tapatalk