2019 model in an extremely gorgeous Charcoal Frost Metallic finish.
In mint condition, can pass as new.
Brand new price: P76,950
Asking Price: P56,500
Comes with a padded bag and strat-type trem bar. Upgraded to KTS Titanium Saddles.
Just got this from a swap plus cash transaction today, February 25, 2021, for my American Performer Tele. No intention of keeping given its shape. Also, I sold/swapped my former guitar because I would like to focus once again on the acoustic. Will be downgrading and re-allocating the funds.
Straight swap to your same valued Taylor/Martin acoustic. Other brands? Shoot your offer.
Also open for trade to lower valued strat/tele/hollowbody, plus cash.
Trade value: P65K https://www.facebook.com/JBMusicPh/photos/a.131970343520441/2851540404896741/?type=3
SPECS:
- Solid Vintage Contour Alder Body
- Satin Finish "U" Shape Maple Neck
- Rosewood Fretboard
- 22 Medium Jumbo Frets 9.5" (241 mm)White Dot Inlays
- Bone Nut (42 mm)
- 60's Fender Headstock Logo
- Mint Green Pickguard
- Vintage-Style Locking Tuner
- V-Mod Single-Coil Jaguar Neck Pickup
- V-Mod Single-Coil Jaguar Bridge Pickup
- Controls Lead Circuit Controls (Slide Switch Down): Volume (Neck), Volume (Bridge), Master Tone; Rhythm Circuit Controls (Slide Switch Up): Two Thumbwheel Controls for Neck Pickup Volume and Tone
