Basically the best Japanese Fender you can get to date. Discontinued model in rare Charcoal Frost Metallic finish. The Hybrid 60's Jaguar has the same pickup set as the American Professional Jaguar's.Retails for P76,950 @ JB Music.Selling for only P52,500.Second hand prices currently range from P60K to P88K. You may double check online.Item is almost new. No issue except on the slight dent on its lower bout. Overall, still very presentable. You may see the photos for your peace of mindUpgraded to KTS Titanium Saddles. Apart from that, all stock.Comes with a padded gig bag.Bulacan Area. Can do shipping at buyer's expense. Payment first via BPI or GCASH.Open for swap to lower-valued guitar plus cash. Trade value is P65K.Personal Sound Demo (straight to interface):JB Music:SPECS:- Solid Vintage Contour Alder Body- Satin Finish "U" Shape Maple Neck- Rosewood Fretboard- 22 Medium Jumbo Frets 9.5" (241 mm)White Dot Inlays- Bone Nut (42 mm)- 60's Fender Headstock Logo- Mint Green Pickguard- Vintage-Style Locking Tuner- V-Mod Single-Coil Jaguar Neck Pickup- V-Mod Single-Coil Jaguar Bridge Pickup- Controls Lead Circuit Controls (Slide Switch Down): Volume (Neck), Volume (Bridge), Master Tone; Rhythm Circuit Controls (Slide Switch Up): Two Thumbwheel Controls for Neck Pickup Volume and Tone