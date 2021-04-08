Selling this Taylor 355 12 string guitar. Perfect working condition. Fitted with Fishman electronics. Comes with an original Taylor hardcase. One broken hinge but does the job perfectly.RFS: DeclutteringNo trades.Last price queries will be ignored.Negotiable, but shoot with your offer directly so we dont waste each others time. No Cash On Delivery (COD) deals.Can do meetups only at the lobby of my condo in Dansalan Gardens Mandaluyong. Shipping available at buyers expense.Text me at 0917 503 5643.