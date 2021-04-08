Selling this Taylor 355 12 string guitar. Perfect working condition. Fitted with Fishman electronics. Comes with an original Taylor hardcase. One broken hinge but does the job perfectly.
RFS: Decluttering
No trades.
Last price queries will be ignored.
Negotiable, but shoot with your offer directly so we dont waste each others time. No Cash On Delivery (COD) deals.
Can do meetups only at the lobby of my condo in Dansalan Gardens Mandaluyong. Shipping available at buyers expense.
Text me at 0917 503 5643.