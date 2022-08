For Sale : Sennheiser e902 Cardioid Dynamic Kick Drum Microphone



In Top and Good Condition.



RFS: Hindi na nagagamit simula po ng magkaroon ng E-Drums. (Acoustic Drums already Sold narin)





Price : P5,500 nalang





For Photo / Interested Buyers...contact nalang po sa Viber or Text Messeges : 09068715815











Thanks Philmusic!