Author Topic: FS : Sennheiser e945 Microphone & e902 Cardioid Dynamic Kick Drum Microphone  (Read 1095 times)

Offline john_24

FS : Sennheiser e945 Microphone & e902 Cardioid Dynamic Kick Drum Microphone
« on: August 05, 2022, 12:36:31 PM »
For Sale : Sennheiser e902 Cardioid Dynamic Kick Drum Microphone

In Top and Good Condition.

RFS: Hindi na nagagamit simula po ng magkaroon ng E-Drums. (Acoustic Drums already Sold narin)

Price : P5,500 nalang


For Sale : SENNHEISER e945 MICROPHONE

BrandNew (Hindi nagamit) No Box nga lang.

RFS: Sobra yung nabili, & naka Wireless na. Sennheiser XSW 1-825 DUAL.

Price : P7,500 nalang No Box, Never been use.

For Photo / Interested Buyers...contact nalang po sa Viber or Text Messeges : 09068715815

Thanks Philmusic!
Offline john_24

Re: FS : Sennheiser e945 Microphone & e902 Cardioid Dynamic Kick Drum Microphone
« Reply #1 on: January 03, 2023, 09:35:42 PM »
Up! Thanks Philmusic!
