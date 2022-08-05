For Sale : Sennheiser e902 Cardioid Dynamic Kick Drum Microphone
In Top and Good Condition.
RFS: Hindi na nagagamit simula po ng magkaroon ng E-Drums. (Acoustic Drums already Sold narin)
Price : P5,500 nalang
For Sale : SENNHEISER e945 MICROPHONE
BrandNew (Hindi nagamit) No Box nga lang.
RFS: Sobra yung nabili, & naka Wireless na. Sennheiser XSW 1-825 DUAL.
Price : P7,500 nalang No Box, Never been use.
For Photo / Interested Buyers...contact nalang po sa Viber or Text Messeges : 09068715815
Thanks Philmusic!