For Sale : Sennheiser e902 Cardioid Dynamic Kick Drum Microphone



In Top and Good Condition.



RFS: Hindi na nagagamit simula po ng magkaroon ng E-Drums. (Acoustic Drums already Sold narin)



Price : P5,500 nalang





For Sale : SENNHEISER e945 MICROPHONE



BrandNew (Hindi nagamit) No Box nga lang.



RFS: Sobra yung nabili, & naka Wireless na. Sennheiser XSW 1-825 DUAL.



Price : P7,500 nalang No Box, Never been use.



For Photo / Interested Buyers...contact nalang po sa Viber or Text Messeges : 09068715815



Thanks Philmusic!