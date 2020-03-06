 hulika
« Reply #6475 on: March 06, 2020, 07:28:54 AM »
Hey Jealousy - Gin Blossoms
« Reply #6476 on: Today at 03:24:08 PM »
Quote from: marzi on March 05, 2020, 06:37:40 AM
s-s-s setup ano?

ganda nga timplahan. pati harmonics buo eh.

edit: sabay sumunod sa suggested play Slapshock - Agent Orange(Myx Live Performance)

t@ngina naman Jamir. 2020 na Agent Orange pa rin kinakanta mo?

tumugtog na nga sila at binanatan nila yan, iba na din eh, wala na yung angst :lol:


« Reply #6477 on: Today at 03:26:01 PM »
Quote from: mikebled on March 05, 2020, 08:51:56 AM
Yung Krus ok yung tone nya. Pero yung ibang tinugtog nila parang medyo manipis. Baka na-adjust na nya tone by the time na Krus na yung tutugtugin? Opinion and observation lang.

Unsung - Helmet

baka nga sa Krus inayos na


btt: She - Elvis Costello
