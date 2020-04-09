A moment in Philmusic.com's History: The site domain was registered in December 1996. We are at most, probably one of the longest running Philippine websites around!
^^^yan ang soundtrip ko 3-4 days ago...nasearch ko yung music sheet nya... nakaka 3-4 bars pa lang ako tinamad na ako...after ng 4th bar recall ko yung una,paano nga ba ulit? ang hina ko magmemorize, or sadyang tinatamad lang...anong tip nyo para dun?tiyagain ko na lang na repeat repeat?
Bad Behavior has blocked 7757 access attempts in the last 7 days.
Page created in 0.085 seconds with 24 queries.